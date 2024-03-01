Jon Sanderson, Michigan basketball strength and conditioning coach, resigns

Michigan men's basketball strength and conditioning coach Jon Sanderson with the Big Ten championship trophy.

INDIANAPOLIS — The longest tenured staff member in the Michigan basketball program has left for good.

Jon Sanderson, the strength and conditioning coach for the Wolverines' men's hoops team dating to 2009 and the early John Beilein days, is no longer with the program or the university, associate athletic director Kurt Svoboda confirmed to the Free Press on Friday.

"Jon Sanderson has resigned his position with the University of Michigan Athletic Department, effective March 1," Svoboda's said. "We appreciate Jon's contributions over the years and wish him the best going forward."

More: Purdue's takeover of Crisler Center the true low point of Michigan basketball's freefall

The Athletic broke the news moments earlier.

Jon Sanderson in the mid-2010s as the strength and conditioning coach for the Michigan men’s basketball team

Sanderson and head coach Juwan Howard were involved in a dispute during a December practice and had to be separated. Howard's son, Jace, a senior forward, said the two men had a "misunderstanding."

Sanderson has since been away from the program. Michigan is last in the 14-team Big Ten Conference with a 3-15 record and 8-21 mark overall. No other team has fewer than seven conference wins.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Jon Sanderson resigns as Michigan strength and conditioning coach