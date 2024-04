Joel Blomqvist currently leads all rookie goalies with 25 wins on the season. He also ranks third among all AHL netminders with 2.14 goals against average and fifth with a .921 save percentage. The 22-year-old was also the Penguins’ representative at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic earlier this season.

