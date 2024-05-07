Joe Burrow offers interesting comments on injury comeback

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had some pretty interesting comments about his status during Tuesday’s meeting with the media.

While Burrow looked just like his old self in the droves of practice footage, he did admit that during the rehab process he sought out other quarterbacks who had suffered the same injury, only to find none.

Overall, Burrow’s taking the process on a day-by-day basis, though he won’t talk about pain:

“It felt good the last two days. I don’t ever really know how it’s going to feel until I wake up the next morning, but I was encouraged by the last couple of days for sure … Sometimes it’s going to hurt. We’ll be smart about it … I’ll keep (pain) to myself, but whenever you have an injury there is going to be some pain in spots.”

This, combined with Burrow previously admitting he is open to changing the way he trains after recent injuries, pulls back the curtain on a more veteran-like, conservative approach.

While Burrow wouldn’t say if the wrist hurts when he throws right now, the footage and his more seemingly cautious approach must be reassuring for fans and organization alike.

