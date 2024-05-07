Look: Mobile, healthy Joe Burrow surprises fans at practice

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made some headlines to start the week by merely showing up and throwing at practice.

The proverbial floodgates opened on Tuesday though. Monday’s practice wasn’t open, so fans mostly only got to see team-provided footage in brief clips.

Tuesday, though, lots of practice footage flooded social media, showcasing a mobile Burrow working through drills, scrambling and appearing to throw without any issues.

It’s the final confirmation of the overall reports coming from the organization and star quarterback himself about the state of his recovery from wrist surgery.

Here’s a look at some of the clips that were most hyped by fans:

Joe Burrow moving well in the new Jordans. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/TAWipQaYyq — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) May 7, 2024

Joe Burrow talking routes with his Tight Ends. #Bengals pic.twitter.com/FWeZuCYyk3 — Marshall Kramsky (@marshallkramsky) May 7, 2024

Joe Burrow going through the early portion of drills for today’s OTA session open to the media. pic.twitter.com/RYWg73iUaP — Paul Dehner Jr. (@pauldehnerjr) May 7, 2024

Joe Burrow looking 100% Tuesday as the Bengals offseason program heats up. pic.twitter.com/WbZDbhdak4 — Charlie Clifford (@char_cliff) May 7, 2024

Joe Burrow with the play-action dart to Charlie Jones pic.twitter.com/UJKExr0EGW — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) May 7, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire