Look: Mobile, healthy Joe Burrow surprises fans at practice

Chris Roling
·1 min read

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made some headlines to start the week by merely showing up and throwing at practice.

The proverbial floodgates opened on Tuesday though. Monday’s practice wasn’t open, so fans mostly only got to see team-provided footage in brief clips.

Tuesday, though, lots of practice footage flooded social media, showcasing a mobile Burrow working through drills, scrambling and appearing to throw without any issues.

It’s the final confirmation of the overall reports coming from the organization and star quarterback himself about the state of his recovery from wrist surgery.

Here’s a look at some of the clips that were most hyped by fans:

