Joe Burrow updates his injury comeback, why he’s put on more muscle

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow showed up to team facilities this week noticeably bigger.

Burrow says that’s all part of the plan as he continues to work on his overall frame and — of course — the injury rehabilitation.

“Trying to get a little bigger and stronger. That’s kind of been a focus this offseason,” Burrow told Geoff Hobson of Bengals.com. “We’ll see where it goes. That will kind of be determined as we get closer to training camp. See how I feel.”

The writeup notes that Burrow appears to be over his usual listed playing weight of 215 pounds. The results mirror the quarterback previously saying he would implement offseason workout changes.

And the surgically repaired wrist?

Burrow says everything is going well: “I’m doing the rehab every day. That’s always a part of it. As far as my offseason training, it hasn’t really affected it too much. I’ve been able to pretty much do everything I normally do from a lifting and conditioning standpoint. I’m in a great spot body-wise.”

That Burrow’s injury comeback is going well is something fans could see in a recent workout video where he made an appearance.

The Bengals open offseason workouts Monday and we’re right in the range of where Burrow said he would start fully throwing again.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire