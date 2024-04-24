Joaquin Buckley gets UFC on ESPN 56 co-main assignment vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

The UFC’s upcoming trip to St. Louis now has a co-main event.

Joaquin Buckley gets his wish to compete in a key matchup at the event, as he will take on Nursulton Ruziboev in a co-main welterweight bout at UFC on ESPN 56 (ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place May 11 at Enterprise Center.

UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup Wednesday on Instagram. The event is headlined by a heavyweight tilt between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento.

Although it’s not the main event that Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) asked for when he crashed the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, “New Mansa” gets a big spot in his hometown against a fellow finisher in Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC).

Buckley has been on a tear since dropping from middleweight to welterweight. He made the shift last May, and has racked up three wins, including a big ground and pound finish over Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 54 in March.

Ruziboev hasn’t seen Round 2 since 2019. He’s currently running super hot on a 10-fight, first-round stoppage streak that includes finishes of Brunno Ferreira and Sedriques Dumas under the UFC banner. He will be dropping down to 170 pounds for the first time since 2021, when he won the fight to spark his current streak.

With the addition, the current UFC on ESPN 56 lineup includes:

Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento

Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev

Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg

Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset

Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Torres

Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson

Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson

Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics

Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Chase Hooper

Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters

Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne

Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki

Sedriques Dumas UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nursulton Ruziboev UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins

Nursulton Ruziboev

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas faceoff UFC on ESPN 54

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) enters the Octagon to…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) enters the Octagon to fight Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…

Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas at UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on MMA Junkie