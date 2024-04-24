Joaquin Buckley gets UFC on ESPN 56 co-main assignment vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
The UFC’s upcoming trip to St. Louis now has a co-main event.
Joaquin Buckley gets his wish to compete in a key matchup at the event, as he will take on Nursulton Ruziboev in a co-main welterweight bout at UFC on ESPN 56 (ESPN, ESPN+), which takes place May 11 at Enterprise Center.
UFC CEO Dana White announced the matchup Wednesday on Instagram. The event is headlined by a heavyweight tilt between former title challenger Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento.
Although it’s not the main event that Buckley (18-6 MMA, 8-4 UFC) asked for when he crashed the UFC 300 pre-fight press conference, “New Mansa” gets a big spot in his hometown against a fellow finisher in Ruziboev (34-8-2 MMA, 2-0 UFC).
Buckley has been on a tear since dropping from middleweight to welterweight. He made the shift last May, and has racked up three wins, including a big ground and pound finish over Vicente Luque at UFC on ESPN 54 in March.
Ruziboev hasn’t seen Round 2 since 2019. He’s currently running super hot on a 10-fight, first-round stoppage streak that includes finishes of Brunno Ferreira and Sedriques Dumas under the UFC banner. He will be dropping down to 170 pounds for the first time since 2021, when he won the fight to spark his current streak.
With the addition, the current UFC on ESPN 56 lineup includes:
Derrick Lewis vs. Rodrigo Nascimento
Joaquin Buckley vs. Nursulton Ruziboev
Alonzo Menifield vs. Carlos Ulberg
Jared Gooden vs. Kevin Jousset
Tabatha Ricci vs. Tecia Torres
Alex Caceres vs. Sean Woodson
Jake Hadley vs. Charles Johnson
Terrance McKinney vs. Esteban Ribovics
Viacheslav Borshchev vs. Chase Hooper
Billy Goff vs. Trey Waters
Waldo Cortes-Acosta vs. Robelis Despaigne
Diego Ferreira vs. Mateusz Rebecki
Sedriques Dumas UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins
Nursulton Ruziboev UFC on ESPN 54 official weigh-ins
Nursulton Ruziboev
Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Sedriques Dumas faceoff UFC on ESPN 54
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) enters the Octagon to…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) enters the Octagon to fight Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall.
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) fights Sedriques Dumas (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
MMA: UFC Fight Night - Atlantic City - Ruziboev vs Dumas
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques…
Mar 30, 2024; Atlantic City, New Jersey, USA; Nursulton Ruziboev (red gloves) celebrates after defeating Sedriques Dumas (not pictured) during UFC Fight Night at Boardwalk Hall. Mandatory Credit: Ed Mulholland-USA TODAY Sports
Nursulton Ruziboev def. Sedriques Dumas at UFC on ESPN 54 Scorecard
