Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt

Former NFL defensive end and current NFL on CBS analyst JJ Watt declared with a Saturday tweet that his younger brother, Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker TJ Watt, is the first player in NFL history to lead the league in sacks three times.

But it came before defensive end Trey Hendrickson and the Cincinnati Bengals face the Cleveland Browns in an NFL Week 18 game Sunday afternoon at Paycor Stadium.

Hendrickson and TJ Watt entered the final week of the NFL regular season tied for the NFL lead in sacks with 17. Watt had two sacks, boosting his total to 19, before leaving Pittsburgh's win against the Baltimore Ravens with what's believed to be a sprained MCL.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' Josh Allen (16.5), the Los Angeles Clippers' Khalil Mack (16.0) and the Minnesota Vikings' Danielle Hunter (15.5) also are expected to play Sunday, and are among candidates to tie or pass Watt for the league lead.

