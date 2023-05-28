Jimmy Garoppolo's contract gives Raiders protection against QBs injured foot, per report

The contract Jimmy Garoppolo signed with the Las Vegas Raiders gives the franchise some protection against the quarterback's injured left foot, according to a report.

Pro Football Talk obtained a copy of Garoppolo's Raiders contract and reported that it contains a waiver and release clause, Addendum G, that is located at the very end of the deal.

According to PFT, the clause states that Garoppolo, who broke his foot in a Week 13 game in December while a member of the San Francisco 49ers, would not pass the physical required to certify the contract "because of a preexisting medal and middle cuneiform and a fracture of the base of the second metatarsal in the Player’s left foot and that the Club would not enter into an NFL Player Contract with Player."

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NEVER MISS A SNAP: Sign up to get NFL news and features sent directly to your inbox

New Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo speaks to the media at Intermountain Healthcare Performance Center in Henderson, Nevada on March 17, 2023.

The addendum, however, offers Las Vegas the protection to terminate the contract without having to pay Garoppolo "for any reason related to the Waiver and Release attached as Addendum G."

The addendum also clears the Raiders of any liability related to Garoppolo's future health, per PFT, and Garoppolo assumes all risks of continuing to play, including the chance of "permanent disability" related to the foot injury.

"Player also understands that such condition has decreased his ability to play professional football and that continuing to play professional football may result in deterioration, aggravation, or re-injury of the existing conditions rendering Player physically unable to perform the services that would be required of Player by an NFL Player Contract," the waiver reads, according to Pro Football Talk.

Advertisement

The addendum also states that Garoppolo waives his right to make any claims against the Raiders, the NFL or anyone else involved with any matter related to the foot injury. All disputes concerning the foot "shall be resolved in the discretion of Club’s physician," the addendum states, though Garoppolo would have the right to seek a second opinion.

According to PFT, Garoppolo's contract was originally negotiated as having a 2023 base salary of $11.25 million, with an $11.25 million signing bonus. The foot injury, per PFT, resulted in the Raiders eliminating the signing bonus and sliding that money to a base salary of $22.5 million for 2023.

Per PFT, the waiver outlined in Addendum G becomes null if Garoppolo at any point in the 2023 season passes a physical, is active for a game and does not re-injure his left foot.

How has Jimmy Garoppolo's injury affected his availability for the Raiders offseason?

On Thursday, Raiders coach Josh McDaniels confirmed that Garoppolo is being sidelined from the start of the Raiders' organized team activities.

Advertisement

"He’s going through his process just like we knew he would," McDaniels said Thursday. "Nothing has happened that would surprise us based on the information we had."

While McDaniels declined to outline specifics and offered only that Garoppolo's return to the field "could be" pushed back to as far as training camp in July, The Athletic reported that Garoppolo underwent surgery in March after he signed with the team.

What were the original terms of Jimmy Garoppolo's contract with the Raiders?

Garoppolo had signed a three-year contract with Las Vegas in March worth up to $67.5 million, with $34 million guaranteed.

Advertisement

In 11 games for the 49ers last season, he completed 67.2% of his passes for 2,437 yards, with 16 touchdowns against four interceptions.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Jimmy Garoppolo's Raiders contract protects Las Vegas against injury