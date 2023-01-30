Jimmy Garoppolo: I wish I had a helmet on Sunday

After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.

Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back into what would turn out to be a 31-7 loss. There was a third quarterback on the sideline for the 49ers, but Jimmy Garoppolo was not in uniform.

Garoppolo fractured his foot and he was not cleared to return ahead of the game in Philadelphia. After it was over, Garoppolo was left to lament his role as an observer.

“I wish I had a helmet,” Garoppolo said, via Jennifer Lee Chan of NBCSportsBayArea.com.

Garoppolo was expected to move on last year after the 49ers moved to Trey Lance as their starter, but shoulder surgery helped keep him on the roster and he wound up as the starter for most of the season due to Lance’s broken ankle. He’s now set for free agency this offseason and the 49ers are set for more decisions about how to move forward at quarterback after the disappointing end to their season.

