Jim Harbaugh meets with Denver Broncos…again, Jalen Hurts is starting in a Super Bowl & NCAA is moving the goalposts on NIL violations

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.

To kick off the pod, two-time national champion Stetson Bennett was arrested over the weekend in Texas on public intoxication charges, so the guys discuss how this will impact his draft stock. Former college quarterback Jalen Hurts is making his first appearance in a Super Bowl after the Philadelphia Eagles trounced the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday. Hurts, who has led the team all year, has found enough success to make Oklahoma Sooners fans and Alabama Crimson Tide fans argue about who gets bragging rights over the quarterback. The guys reminisce on Jalen Hurts’ rollercoaster journey through college football, only for him to come out on top.

In coaching news, Jim Harbaugh took another meeting with the Denver Broncos after Michigan had stated that he will be coaching in Ann Arbor next season. The NCAA is changing their approach to levying NIL violations on coaches and schools: the universities will now have to prove their innocence in a possible violation instead of the NCAA having to prove guilt.

Lastly, the Empire State Building celebrated the New York Giants arch-rival Philadelphia Eagles with a light display in Manhattan. The gang discusses how an action like that would go over in a college football rivalry…not well!

1:00 Stetson Bennett was arrested for public intoxication in Dallas, TX

9:35 Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles make a Super Bowl while the Cincinnati Bengals fall just short

28:38 Jim Harbaugh interviewed again with the Denver Broncos

45:30 The NCAA is tightening up on NIL regulations

54:10 New York City’s Empire State Building changed its colors to green and white for the Eagles

