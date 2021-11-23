Report: Jets QB Zach Wilson cleared to practice, start vs. Texans on Sunday

New York Jets rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has received medical clearance to practice this week and is slated to start on Sunday against the Houston Texans, The Athletic's Connor Hughes reports.

Wilson, the No. 2 pick in April's draft, hasn't played since suffering a sprained PCL in his right knee in a Week 7 loss to the New England Patriots.

The Jets won their next game against the Cincinnati Bengals with Mike White playing quarterback. They've since lost three straight with white and Joe Flacco splitting starts under center. The 2-8 Jets will now look again to develop Wilson in the second half of an otherwise lost season.

Wilson struggled in his first six NFL starts as the Jets tallied a 1-5 record. The 22-year-old out of BYU completed 57.5% of his passes for 194.7 yards per game while throwing four touchdowns and nine interceptions.