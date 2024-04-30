Jeff Burton to serve as honorary starter for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — Former NASCAR Cup Series driver Jeff Burton will serve as the honorary starter for next month’s Goodyear 400 at the Darlington Raceway, according to a news release.

Burton will be the honorary starter for the May 12 race in honor of the 25th anniversary of him sweeping the NASCAR Cup Series races at Darlington in 1999. The NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee and broadcaster will wave the green flag for “one of the most exciting NASCAR Cup Series races of the season.”

“The Official Throwback Weekend of NASCAR is an annual celebration of NASCAR’s rich history and Jeff Burton has played an integral part of so many great moments in our sport, especially here at Darlington,” Darlington Raceway President Josh Harris said. “We’re thrilled to have him serve as our honorary starter during such a special weekend for our sport.”

Burton finished with 21 NASCAR Cup Series wins during his 22-year career, as well as 27 NASCAR Xfinity Series wins, according to the release. He’s just one of 10 drivers to have at least 20 wins in each series.

The Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway is set for 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 12.

