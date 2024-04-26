JC Latham selected No. 7 to Tennessee Titans in first round of 2024 NFL draft

Former Alabama Crimson Tide football offensive lineman JC Latham will begin his professional career with the Tennessee Titans after being selected No. 7 overall in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft.

Latham was not just the anchor of the Crimson Tide offensive line in the 2023 season, he served as a veteran team leader. His size and skill set made him one of the top linemen in this year’s draft class and becomes an immediate starter and asset for the Titans.

Latham is the second offensive lineman selected, after former member of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish Joe Alt.

