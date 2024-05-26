Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics to Eastern Conference Finals Win in Memorial Day Tribute Sneakers





After last night’s 114-111 win over the Indiana Pacers, the Boston Celtics are one game closer to becoming Eastern Conference champions, and star forward Jayson Tatum was a big factor in the victory.

Although it was a pair of free throws from Boston’s Jrue Holiday that ultimately put the game out of reach, Tatum was in top form, putting up just shy of a triple-double with 36 points, 10 rebounds, and 8 assists in 44 minutes of action. He did so in a special pair of the Jordan Tatum 2, his second signature sneaker with Jordan Brand.

Fittingly timed with Memorial Day Weekend, the camouflage colorway laced up by Tatum is actually a PE (player exclusive) style created for Aerial Powers of the WNBA’s Atlanta Dream. According to industry insider Nick DePaula, the unique pair was inspired by Powers’ father, Juan, who served as a sergeant in the military. Powers reposted DePaula’s message on X, thanking Tatum for wearing the PEs.

“This pair means so much to me!! Pops was the one that put the ball in my hand,” she wrote.

The Jordan Tatum 2 Aerial Powers PE covers the sneaker in a dark olive green, with woodland camouflage print filling in portions of the upper. A custom “for dad” dubrae is included on the laces, while the Jumpman and Tatum logos stand out in a bright red.

With their win, the Celtics now lead 3-0 in the Eastern Conference Finals. They’ll meet the Pacers again tomorrow night in Indiana, where Boston will look to complete a sweep and advance to the Finals. The Western Conference will be represented by either the Dallas Mavericks or the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Other recent Jordan Tatum 2 PEs of note include a collaboration with sneaker-themed coffeeshop Deadstock Coffee.

It’s unlikely that this PE pair will release at retail, but fans can shop other styles of the Jordan Tatum 2 right now on nike.com from $125.

