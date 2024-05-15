Jaylen Brown on how a referee nearly impacted the outcome of Boston’s Game 4 win vs. Cavs

The Boston Celtics needed most of Game 4‘s full 48 minutes of game time to finish off a desperate Cleveland Cavaliers squad to take a commanding 3-1 lead vs. the Cavs in their Eastern Conference semifinals series on Monday (May 13) night. But star Celtics forward Jaylen Brown had no excuses for the slow start against a depleted foe.

“It took us a little while to get going, and stop ball watching and play some basketball,” said Brown postgame via the Associated Press. And while some fans will be only to happy to blame the referees in such scenarios, the Celtics held a considerable advantage in the game when it comes to foul calls 12 to the Cavs’ 17.

But one official — Tyler Ford — collided with Brown in the game’s waning seconds as the Georgia native took (and made) a critical 3.

“I thought he had an effect on the play,” said the Cal alum, hinting that the collision nearly affected the outcome of the game. “You’ve got to be more aware. But the shot went in, so it’s a non-story.”

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire