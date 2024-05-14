Celtics Lab 258: Game 4 wins, dad jokes, and debunking bad Boston narratives with Richard White

The Boston Celtics have a commanding 3-1 series lead vs. the Cleveland Cavaliers in their East semis second round series. But there were moments in the contest where old Celtics habits crept back in and put the game’s outcome in doubt, with fans of the team predictably melting down on social media in response to those mistakes.

Do we need to worry about more of the same should Boston advance? And why is this still happening on some nights? Shouldn’t they be better on nights when key players like Donovan Mitchell aren’t available? And who taught Derrick White how to be a master of dad jokes?

If you’re wondering why that last question came up, it’s because the hosts of the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast connected with Derrick White’s dad, Richard White, to enlist his help in killing bad narratives (and getting to the bottom of the best humor out there, at least in our opinion). We get into the Game 4 win and what might be coming down the pike in future games and rounds so be sure to check it out!





The Celtics Lab podcast is brought to you by Prize Picks and Gametime.





If you enjoy this pod, check out the “How Bout Them Celtics,” “First to the Floor,” and the many other New England sports podcasts available on the CLNS Media network.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire