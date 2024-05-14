What does Game 4 tell us about the future of Boston’s East semis series vs. the Cavaliers?

If we are being honest, the Cleveland Cavaliers never had much of a chance with both Jarrett Allen and Darius Garland out injured. The Boston Celtics needed a top-notch effort to beat the rest of the Cavs, though, which Cleveland head coach J.B. Bickerstaff was sure to note postgame.

“They laid it all out there,” said the Cavs coach to the Associated Press after their loss, which puts them 3-1 in the 2024 Eastern Conference semifinals series headed back to Boston for Wednesday’s Game 4. “They gave us everything that they had. They competed at a high level.”

Is this series destined to end in Boston? Or do the Cavs have one more win in them? The hosts of the CLNS Media “Garden Report” podcast, Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, A. Sherrod Blakely and John Zannis, broke down the Game 4 win and what’s ahead on a recent episode of the pod.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire