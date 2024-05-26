Can Jaylen Brown lead the Boston Celtics to a title?

Can Jaylen Brown lead the Boston Celtics to an NBA title? Brown’s performance, matching his career playoff high with 40 points, has been a significant boost for the Celtics as they take a series lead over the Indiana Pacers in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals.

This raises an intriguing question in some corners: Can the Georgia native actually lead the Celtics to a championship in this or future seasons? Brown’s leadership, consistency, and the impact of his stellar play on the team’s title aspirations can’t be discounted. CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning and Josue Pavon took some time to talk it over on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast.

Take a look at the clip embedded below to hear what they had to say.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire