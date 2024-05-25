Did the NBA snubbing star Boston Celtics forward for All-NBA Jaylen Brown fuel his Game 3 explosion?

Did the NBA snubbing star Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown fuel his Game 3 explosion? Brown dropped 40 points to help lift the Celtics over the Indiana Pacers for a Game 2 win in the NBA’s 2024 Eastern Conference finals at TD Garden this past Thursday (May 23) night.

Is the Georgia native’s performance in this series leading him to an Eastern Conference finals Most Valuable Player award? Has Brown been overlooked unfairly by the media judging the All-NBA honors this year, once again? And can he keep up this elite level of play through to the 2024 NBA Finals, should Boston advance?

CLNS Media’s Bobby Manning, Josue Pavon, Jimmy Toscano, and A. Sherrod Blakely analyzed Brown’s Game 2 performance and what it means moving forward on a recent episode of the “Garden Report” podcast. Check it out below!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire