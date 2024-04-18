Jason Kelce reveals bizarre way he lost his Super Bowl ring

Jason Kelce has revealed the bizarre way he lost his Super Bowl ring.

The legendary Philadelphia Eagles center, who retired this year, suspects his memento “is now in a landfill” after he loaned it out for use at a live event for his New Heights podcast.

Jason and his brother, Travis Kelce, hosted the “Great Lombaby Games” at the University of Cincinnati, where teams of students faced off in a series of bizarre challenges.

One saw them dig through an inflatable tub of Skyline Chili, looking for socks with Super Bowl rings tied to them.

It turns out Jason’s actual ring was used in the game and it has never been found.

