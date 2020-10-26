Jarrett Stidham discusses how Cam Newton treated him after benching

The New England Patriots have inserted Jarrett Stidham into two different games after pulling the game’s starter. In Week 4, Stidham replaced Brian Hoyer and in Week 7, Stidham replaced Cam Newton. Neither situation has been easy for Stidham, and he’s struggled, arguably as much as the starter in both cases.

But it doesn’t sound like it has been a contentious situation for Stidham.

“He’s a fighter and I’ve learned a lot from him this year,” Stidham said of Newton after Sunday’s 33-6 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. “And he, even whenever I went in, he came over to me and kind of got me up and kind of gave me a word of encouragement. So he’s definitely a great player and a great person and I know all of us are going to be itching to get back out there this week and get ready for practice.”

Stidham was asked how he feels about his spot on the depth chart.

“Those types of things I can’t control,” he said. “But what I can control is how I prepare. And the things that I can control is how much film I watch, how prepared I am for that game coming up and the game plan and everything like that, and that’s regardless of what’s going on around me. That’s what I can control and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”

So far this season, Stidham is 11 of 23 for 124 yards with one touchdown and three interceptions. It’s tough to truly evaluate his performances, because he has been thrust into such difficult situation. But he’s not feeling sorry for himself.

“I prepare each week like I’m the guy, whether it’s film study, getting ready for practice, going through the playbook, whatever it may be. I always prepare like I am the guy,” Stidham said. “So I can’t control those types of things. I can control my efforts, my attitude, and how prepared I am for the game and how ready I am for the game, and that’s what I’m going to continue to do.”