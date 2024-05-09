Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov headlines UFC Fight Night in Louisville
The UFC’s return to Kentucky after over a decade has its main event.
After the promotion announced the full card earlier, the headliner is now in place and it will feature middleweight contenders with Jared Cannonier set to take on Nassourdine Imavov.
The five-round bout between Cannonier (17-6 MMA, 10-6 UFC) and Imavov (13-4 MMA, 5-2 UFC) will go down at UFC Fight Night on June 8 at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville with a main card that airs on ESPN following prelims streamed on ESPN+.
Two people with knowledge of the situation verified the booking with MMA Junkie following an initial report from MMA Mania’s Alex Behunin.
Cannonier, No. 5 in the latest USA TODAY Sports/MMA Junkie middleweight rankings, will attempt to continue his run of success after winning four of his past five fights. The 40-year-old has beaten Marvin Vettori and Sean Strickland during that stretch, with his lone blemish coming in a title fight to then-champ Israel Adesanya at UFC 276 in July 2022.
He will have to defend his spot against No. 11-ranked Imavov, who has just one loss in his past six fights dating back to July 2021. The 29-year-old most recently competed in February, where he earned a main event win over Roman Dolidze at UFC Fight Night 235.
With the current June 8 fight card includes:
Jared Cannonier vs. Nassourdine Imavov
Roman Dolidze vs. Michel Pereira
Dustin Jacoby vs. Dominick Reyes
Raul Rosas Jr. vs. Ricky Turcios
Miguel Baeza vs. Puna Soriano
Ludovit Klein vs. Thiago Moises
Carlos Prates vs. Charlie Radtke
Brunno Ferreira vs. Dustin Stoltzfus
John Castaneda vs. Daniel Marcos
Jesse Butler vs. Brad Katona
Denise Gomes vs. Eduarda Moura
Taylor Lapilus vs. Cody Stamann
Julian Marquez vs. Zach Reese
Montana De La Rosa vs. Andrea Lee
Rayanne Amanda vs. Puja Tomar