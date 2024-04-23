Jamie Miller wins twice to open Speedway

Mechanical woes cost Cale Thomas two win this season.

The Fairland, Indiana driver finally had a race day go his way, claiming the 410 sprint feature win to open the season Saturday at Fremont Speedway on Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night.

Thomas, aboard the Jay Kiser Racing No. 23, took the lead from Larry Kingseed on Lap 3 of the 30-lap Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprint A-main, was patient in lapped traffic and drove to his second career win at Fremont. Defending Speedway champion Cap Henry, Zeth Sabo, Craig Mintz and Zane DeVault rounded out the top five.

The win makes Thomas a clear threat to dethrone Henry in the hunt for the title of the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads-Kistler Racing Products Attica Fremont Championship Series as the series begins its sixth season.

“I didn’t know how close Cap was but I felt like I was doing what I was supposed to do in getting through lapped traffic the way I did," Thomas said. "When you have a guy like Cap Henry behind you he will pounce on any little mistake you make so I’m always thinking.

"This could have been our third win this year; we definitely needed this."

Baseball 5 numbers to lead off season

Jamie Miller doesn’t like slick race tracks. However, after waging a battle the last two thirds of the 25-lap Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprint feature with Tyler Shullick, Miller took the lead for good on Lap 21 and drove to his 45th career victory at Fremont. Zack Kramer led the first six laps before fourth starter Miller took over.

Tyler Shullick worked the low line to grab the lead with 10 laps to go, but Miller was patient and charged back to the point on Lap 21. Shullick, Kramer, Paul Weaver and Dustin Stroup were the top five.

Miller, who won at Attica Raceway Park this season, looks to stop Weaver from recording a sixth straight title with the NAPA of Bryan AFCS.

“This definitely isn’t my cup of tea as far as track conditions," Miller said. "I’ll take it. The car was just getting better and better and then we got into traffic and it never really changed. I was good in dirty air, clean air so I was just kind of biding my time.

"I got back there and held her for all she was worth to try and park it up here."

Cale Thomas celebrates in Victory Lane after winning on opening night at Fremont Speedway.

Not content with only one feature win for the night, Miller proceeded to take the lead on Lap 8 of the 20-lap Burmeister Trophy Dirt Truck feature and drive to his 46th career feature win at Fremont. David Gumby led the first seven laps of the caution-filled feature before sixth starter Miller drove under for the lead.

Miller, who is ninth on the track’s all-time win list, survived several late-race cautions for the victory over Keith Sorg, Dustin Keegan, Kent Brewer and Kevin Phillips.

“I tried the top and the truck didn’t like it so I slowed down and rolled the infield tires and got ahold of something,” Miller said.

Speedway is host Saturday to Gressman Powersports-Level Performance Super Heroes Night with AFCS 410 and 305 sprints and dirt trucks.

This article originally appeared on Fremont News-Messenger: Fremont Speedway opening race