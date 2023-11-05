Jalen Milroe runs for 4 TDs in No. 8 Alabama's 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU

Jalen Milroe rushed for four touchdowns in Alabama's 42-28 win over LSU. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox via Getty Images)

Jalen Milroe rushed for four touchdowns as No. 8 Alabama strengthened its grip on the SEC West with a 42-28 win over No. 14 LSU.

Milroe matched star LSU QB Jayden Daniels as they traded explosive plays for much of the game until Daniels had to leave the game in the fourth quarter. Daniels was hit hard by Alabama edge rusher Dallas Turner after throwing a pass and never returned to the game after he was placed in concussion protocol.

Jayden Daniels was shaken up after taking this hit that was ruled roughing the passer. pic.twitter.com/4JKCTNnaPr — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 5, 2023

Turner was called for roughing the passer but his hit was not reviewed for targeting. The lack of a review was a surprise given that the crown of Turner’s helmet struck Daniels in the chin.

Daniels was 15-of-25 passing for 219 yards and two touchdowns through the air while rushing 11 times for 163 yards and a TD before he left the game.

The game was tied 21-21 at halftime and the two teams traded touchdowns to open the third quarter. Milroe then gave Alabama the lead for good with 1:01 to go in the third with an 11-yard TD run.

Four rushing TDs for No. 4!



Jalen Milroe is putting on a SHOW in Tuscaloosa 🍿 @AlabamaFTBL pic.twitter.com/YiBiZ4bl4e — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 5, 2023

After Daniels threw an interception to open the fourth quarter, Alabama stretched its lead to two scores three plays later on a 10-yard TD run by Jase McClellan.

From there, the Crimson Tide simply ran down the clock with LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier in the game instead of Daniels. The dangerous Arizona State transfer was able to break runs seemingly at will against Alabama’s defense and was able to regularly find WR Malik Nabers. Daniels found Nabers seven times for 136 yards and seven touchdowns.

According to ESPN's stats department, it was the first college football game in the last 25 years where both starting quarterbacks threw for over 200 yards and rushed for over 140 yards.

Milroe looks more and more confident

The Alabama QB did not hesitate to use his legs when he needed to against an LSU defense that has been routinely gashed by opposing teams’ run games.

Milroe finished the game with 20 rushing attempts for 155 yards as Alabama dominated LSU on the ground. The Crimson Tide rushed 46 times for 288 yards and six scores against an LSU defensive line that was without star Mekhi Wingo.

Milroe was also 15-of-23 passing for 219 yards and completed passes to eight different receivers.

It was another big performance for a player who was briefly benched after a rough game against Texas in Week 2. After Alabama’s other quarterbacks struggled in a win over South Florida in Week 4, Milroe got his job back and has gotten better as the season has gone on. He’s completed at least two-thirds of his passes in all but one of his six starts after the Texas game.

Alabama is a win away from the West title

The Crimson Tide can clinch their fourth SEC title game appearance in the last six seasons with a win over Kentucky in Week 11 while LSU is out of the running for the division title. The loss drops the Tigers to 4-2 in the conference and LSU loses the tiebreaker to both the Crimson Tide and Ole Miss.

The defeat also likely ends LSU’s chances of a New Year’s Six bowl game. With Notre Dame also losing its third game of the season on Saturday, don’t rule out the possibility that Brian Kelly’s former school could meet his current employer in a postseason game like the ReliaQuest Bowl.