Jalen Coker named most likely UDFA to make Panthers roster

The Carolina Panthers have reportedly agreed to terms with 13 undrafted free agents. But which one of those 13 is most likely to stick on when the 53-man roster comes into effect?

Bleacher Report analyst Ryan Fowler recently gave his prediction on exactly that, for each of the league’s 32 teams. And for the Panthers, he lands on wide receiver Jalen Coker.

Fowler writes:

Jalen Coker was one of the premier wideouts among lower-level prospects. He figures to open eyes in Carolina this summer.

After being invited to both the Shrine Bowl and the NFL Scouting Combine, Coker remained a common topic of conversation surrounding Day 3 pass-catchers. While he didn’t hear his name called during the draft, Coker enters Carolina with an excellent opportunity to prove why the attention surrounding his game in the predraft process wasn’t a fluke.

Coker’s knack for winning on high-leverage downs gives him an excellent floor as a prospect looking to crack the roster.

The 6-foot-1, 208-pound pass catcher spent four seasons at the College of Holy Cross—where he’d become the program’s all-time leader in receiving yards (2,715) and receiving touchdowns (31).

Excluding undrafted free agents and unsigned first-round pick Xavier Legette, the Panthers are currently carrying the following wideouts on their roster: Adam Thielen, Diontae Johnson, Jonathan Mingo, Terrace Marshall Jr., Ihmir Smith-Marsette, David Moore, Mike Strachan, Jalen Camp, Cam Sims.

