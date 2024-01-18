Jake Olsen expected to be LSU football's safeties coach, per reports

It appears LSU football's on-field defensive coaching staff for the upcoming 2024 season is set.

Per 247sports' Matt Zenitz, LSU coach Brian Kelly is expected to tab Jake Olsen as the Tigers' safeties coach.

Olsen reportedly came with LSU's new defensive coordinator Blake Baker to Baton Rouge and has been at LSU the last couple of weeks, but it has not been clear if he would assume an on-field coaching role.

The last two seasons, Olsen served as a defensive analyst at Missouri where he worked under Baker and also has previous experience as a special teams coordinator. Prior to his stint in Columbia, Missouri, Olsen was on Ed Orgeron's staff at LSU in 2021.

Since the Tigers capped their 2023 season with a win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day, Kelly has overhauled his defensive coaching staff, firing former DC Matt House, defensive line coach Jimmy Lindsey, safeties coach Kerry Cooks and cornerbacks coach Jimmy Steeples.

Kelly hired Baker first, followed by another big name in the assistant coaching ranks in former Texas and Alabama assistant Bo Davis to take over as defensive line coach, then defensive ends coach Kevin Peoples before bringing Corey Raymond back to LSU to coach defensive backs.

Missouri's defense under Baker and company ended last season ranked 38th in FBS in total defense, allowing 347 yards per game. Mizzou gave up 22.3 points per game, good enough for the 41st-ranked scoring defense in the country.

Olsen coached special teams as well as linebacker and safeties in various stints from 2017 to 2020 at Northwestern State, where in 2018 he earned a "35 Under 35" distinction from the American Football Coaches Association. He also served as recruiting coordinator.

The offensive coordinator role is the last spot left for Kelly to fill on his LSU staff. Former OC Mike Denbrock left for Notre Dame following the 2023 season.

