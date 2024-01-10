LSU football, Brian Kelly hire Texas' Bo Davis as Tigers' new defensive line coach

The widespread remodeling of LSU’s defensive staff took another encouraging step on Wednesday.

The Tigers and coach Brian Kelly have hired former LSU standout Bo Davis to be their next defensive line coach, the university announced. Davis returns to Baton Rouge after a decorated three-year stint as the defensive line coach at Texas, where he coached arguably the country’s best defensive front.

It was far from the only step of his coaching career where he has excelled. Over his 12 years coaching college defensive lines, the 53-year-old Davis has helped develop 17 all-conference honorees and seven all-Americans.

“As a defensive line coach Bo brings a wealth of proven success at both the professional and collegiate level throughout his distinguished career,” Kelly said in a statement. “Additionally, Coach Davis is an outstanding recruiter and developer of the players in his charge.”

At LSU, he’ll be tasked with upgrading a defensive line that was seventh among SEC teams in sacks per game (2.39) and ninth in tackles for loss per game (5.62) while allowing 4.53 yards per carry, ranking it 91st among 133 FBS teams.

Davis is the latest high-profile acquisition for the LSU defensive staff. Last week, the Tigers hired Blake Baker away from SEC foe Missouri to be the program’s next defensive coordinator. LSU will pay Baker $2.5 million per year, making him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football.

Here’s everything you need to know about Davis:

Bo Davis coaching history

Davis comes to LSU from Texas, where he distinguished himself over the past three seasons as one of the best defensive line coaches in the country. In his time in Austin, Davis was credited with improving the Longhorns’ line play, something the program had struggled with at times in the years before his arrival.

This past season, Texas’ defense allowed just 2.9 yards per carry (No. 5 in FBS) and gave up 18.9 points per game (No. 15 in FBS) in the famously high-scoring Big 12. Among the players he coached and developed this year were Big 12 defensive player of the year and unanimous All-American T’Vondre Sweat, and first-team all-Big 12 selection Byron Murphy II. Sweat also won the Outland Trophy, given annually to the most outstanding interior lineman.

Davis has five years of NFL coaching experience, most recently as the Detroit Lions defensive line coach from 2018-20.

He was also Alabama’s defensive line coach for six seasons and across two different stints, from 2007-10 and again in 2014-15. The Crimson Tide won two national championships during his stays in Tuscaloosa. While there, he helped mold the likes of Terrence Cody, A’Shawn Robinson and Jonathan Allen. His first stint at Alabama capped off a run of eight seasons over a nine-year stretch in which he was a part of Nick Saban’s staff in some form, taking him from LSU to the Miami Dolphins to the Crimson Tide.

Davis’ second run with Alabama ended ignominiously, as he resigned in 2016 amid alleged recruiting violations.

Here's a rundown of Davis’ various coaching stops:

Texas (2021-24) : Defensive line coach

Detroit Lions (2018-20) : Defensive line coach

UTSA (2017) : Defensive line coach

Jacksonville Jaguars (2016) : Defensive assistant

Alabama (2014-15) : Defensive line coach

Texas (2011-13) : Defensive tackles coach

Alabama (2007-10) : Defensive line coach

Miami Dolphins (2006) : Assistant defensive line coach

LSU (2002-05) : Assistant strength and conditioning coach

North Shore High School (Galena Park, Texas) (1998-2001) : Assistant coach

LSU (1995-97): Graduate assistant

Bo Davis playing career

Davis’ decision to accept the position on Kelly’s staff provides him with something of a homecoming.

Davis was a nose tackle for three seasons at LSU, from 1990-92. As a senior in 1992, he earned all-SEC recognition. The Magee, Mississippi native graduated from the university in 1993.

Bo Davis salary

Davis has signed a three-year contract worth $4.05 million, according to The Advocate. His pay, according to the report, will begin at $1.25 million per year before escalating annually.

It makes him the highest-paid position coach at an FBS public school, though it’s a distinction he’ll only hold temporarily. Kentucky’s Vince Marrow currently makes $1.2 million, but his salary is scheduled to jump to $1.3 million on July 1.

