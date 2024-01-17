LSU football set to bring back Corey Raymond as defensive backs coach, per reports

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is bringing back another familiar face to fill out his defensive assistant coaching staff.

Corey Raymond is the latest coach to make his return to Baton Rouge, as multiple reports state the former longtime LSU assistant coach has been hired to coach the defensive backs after spending the last two seasons at Florida.

Since overhauling the defensive coaching staff following an abysmal 2023 season on that side of the ball, all three of Kelly's hires have coached at LSU before in some capacity in new defensive coordinator Blake Baker, who coached inside linebackers in 2020, defensive line coach Bo Davis, who was a graduate assistant and assistant strength coach under Nick Saban, and now Raymond.

Kelly did not retain Raymond when he was hired in 2021 and ultimately Raymond was hired by Billy Napier, the former Louisiana coach who took over the Gators program.

In Gainesville, Raymond wasn't able to replicate his previous stretch at LSU. Florida never finished better than 70th in FBS in pass defense.

Raymond served as the Tigers' cornerbacks and defensive backs coach from 2012-21 and had an illustrious run bringing up seven All-Americans during his first stint, headlined by Eric Reid, Jamal Adams, Tre'Davious White, Greedy Williams, Grant Delpit and most recently Derek Stingley Jr.

LSU ATHLETICS TURNS PROFIT IN 2023 LSU athletics turned a profit during 2023 fiscal year. Here's how.

BLAKE BAKER RETURNS TO LSU LSU football set to bring back Blake Baker as defensive coordinator, per reports

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football set to bring back Corey Raymond as defensive backs coach