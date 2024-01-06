LSU football set to bring back Blake Baker as defensive coordinator, per reports

LSU football coach Brian Kelly is set to bring back a familiar face to fans to his coaching staff.

Per multiple reports, Missouri defensive coordinator Blake Baker is expected to be take the same position at LSU.

Baker, who coached linebackers in 2021 in Baton Rouge on former coach Ed Orgeron's staff, will replace Matt House, who was relived of his duties as DC a few days after the Tigers' 35-31 win over Wisconsin in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Day. The former LSU and Louisiana Tech assistant's name surfaced and rose to the top of Kelly's prospective list over the last couple of days.

It has also been reported that Baker will be line for a three-year deal that would make him the highest-paid assistant coach in college football worth more than $2.2 million per year . Baker was set to get a new contract with Missouri to remain on Eliah Drinkwitz's staff as defensive coordinator that would've paid him $2 million annually.

LSU's defense has been the brunt of most of the criticism this season's Tiger team, which allowed more than 415 yards per game, bad enough for 105th in FBS. By LSU's standard, it was one of the worse defensive performances in recent memory.

Baker's defense played a big role in Mizzou's incredible run to an 11-2 overall record in 2023, capped by a 14-3 win over Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. Missouri boasted the 33rd best total defense in the country, giving up 336 yards per game and the 31 touchdowns opponents scored against the defense was the 17th lowest allowed TDs this season.

MATT HOUSE FIRED Why was Matt House fired? LSU football fires DC, defensive staffers after dismal season

BRIAN KELLY LSU football's Brian Kelly is having a Will Smith moment. Now what? | Toppmeyer

Before his stint at Missouri and first stint at LSU, Baker was on Miami's staff for two season. Before that, he was Skip Holtz's defensive coordinator at Louisiana Tech, where he operated one of the top defensive units among the Group of Five schools.

Cory Diaz covers the LSU Tigers and Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns for The Daily Advertiser as part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow his Tigers and Cajuns coverage on Twitter: @ByCoryDiaz. Got questions regarding LSU/UL athletics? Send them to Cory Diaz at bdiaz@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football to hire Blake Baker as defensive coordinator, per reports