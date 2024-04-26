Jaguars unveil new logo on draft night celebrating 30th anniversary season

The Jacksonville Jaguars unveiled their 30th-anniversary logo on Thursday’s NFL Draft party at Everbank Stadium. The new logo will be used exclusively throughout the 2024 season.

Action News Jax asked for your help in March to choose the logo. Fans had the opportunity to vote on from a choice of four logo options that were chosen out of an initial 20.

“The Original” logo was selected to represent the team’s 30 seasons in Jacksonville. The team said in a statement that it was designed with a throwback aesthetic in mind that simultaneously celebrates its history and the future of the franchise.

While the logo is considered a limited edition it contains the following elements:

The ‘30′ calls back to the Jaguars’ inaugural season with a direct nod to the team’s jersey number from 1995.

The teal ribbon starts with 1995, our inaugural year of joining the NFL, and ends in 2024 at an upward angle symbolizing the increasing impact of the team in the Jacksonville community.

The dominant gold represents the celebratory nature of our anniversary while balancing the traditional black and teal – all of which is anchored by the primary mark at the base of the logo to represent the foundation on which the team is built.

The logo will be present on merchandise, players’ uniforms, the playing surface of EverBank Stadium, stadium signage, and across the Jaguars’ digital network.

