Jags Week 11 injury report: RB James Robinson, LB Myles Jack miss practice Wednesday

The Jacksonville Jaguars had four players who didn’t practice and linebacker Myles Jack (knee) and running back James Robinson (heel/knee) was among them. However, much like last week, their initial situations may not hold them out of Week 11’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Joining Jack and Robinson as non-participants in practice was pass-rusher Jordan Smith (illness) and linebacker Dakota Allen (shoulder). Of the two, Allen was one that many somewhat expected to see on the injury report after exiting Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts early.

Aside from those players, there were three others on the injury report, two of whom were limited in punter Logan Cooke (left knee) and running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder). The other player on the injury report was starting safety Rayshawn Jenkins (illness), who was a full participant.

As for the 49ers, notables Trent Williams (rest), Elijah Mitchell (ribs, finger), and Maurice Hurst (calf) all didn’t practice. Also, cornerback Josh Norman (rib) and receiver Deebo Samuel (shin) were among three players who were limited.