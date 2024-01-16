Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez to face instate opponent in 2027 & 2028

Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez will get their first crack at an instate opponent and FBS program in the coming years.

On Tuesday the school announced it has have come to an agreement to play UAB in 2027 and 2028. The first game will be at Protective Stadium in Birmingham on Sept. 11, 2027 and the second at JSU Stadium on Sept. 2, 2028.

The two schools have played seven times before, six times in Birmingham and once in the Montgomery Kickoff Bowl in 2021. It will be the first time UAB will come to JSU Stadium in Jacksonville.

UAB is not the first FBS team to schedule a home-and-home with the Gamecocks since they have risen to the FBS level, Eastern Michigan came to Jax State in 2023 while Southern Miss and Coastal Carolina will pay visits in 2024. Georgia Southern will come in 2026.

The first season as an FBS program was very successful for Jax State. The Gamecocks went 9-4 with a win in the New Orleans Bowl. They became the first team to win a bowl game in its FBS debut season.

