Jacksonville State football defensive coordinator Zac Alley officially announced at Oklahoma

Jacksonville State football head coach Rich Rodriguez are looking for a new defensive coordinator after Zac Alley was officially announced to the same role Saturday by Oklahoma.

Rumors swirled of his departure on Jan. 4 but was made official over a week later by a post by Oklahoma on X, the social media platform known as Twitter, on Saturday. Alley will officially be a co-defensive coordinator.

"This a tremendous opportunity," said Alley in a release from Oklahoma. "Oklahoma is an elite and historic program that has consistently competed for championships. The opportunity to come to OU and work for someone I really respect and who thinks like I do on defense and who wants to be aggressive and get after people on that side of the ball is exciting."

Alley led the Jax State defense this season to the 32nd scoring defense (21.15 points per game) and 42nd in total defense (352.8 yards per game). The Gamecocks finished 9-4 and won the New Orleans Bowl in their first year as a FBS program.

Alley made $213,800 in his second season leading the Jax State defense, per the USA Today Network Assistant Coach database. He was the 653rd highest paid assistant coach in the nation. He was the highest paid assistant on the staff, with offensive coordinator Rod Smith making $132,400. Former Oklahoma defensive coordinator Ted Roof was making $1,150,000 before mutually parting ways with the Sooners.

At 28, Alley becoming the youngest coordinator in the FBS in 2021 when he took a position with Lousiana-Lafayette. Alley previously coached at Boise State and was a graduation assistant at Clemson from 2015-18, under now Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jax State football defensive coordinator Zac Alley announced at Oklahoma