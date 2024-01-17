Right or wrong? Calling back Jacksonville State football predictions from before 2023 season

With the college football season officially over, its time to look back at what we thought would've happened with the Jacksonville State football season.

The Gamecocks ultimately went 9-4 winning the New Orleans bowl, a wildly successful first season as an FBS program under Rich Rodriguez. They were lead by the run game, averaging more than 225 yards a game and scoring on the ground more than 30 times and a defense that excelled at taking the ball away. They finished third in CUSA, with their two conference losses being to Liberty and New Mexico State, the teams that battled for the conference title.

It's time to look back at those predictions made by Maxwell Donaldson from the week before the Gamecocks started the season, all the way back in August.

Prediction 1: Zion Webb scores 30+ touchdowns

Verdict: Missed, Zion Webb accounted for 13 touchdowns

The prediction was made while Webb was the front-runner in the quarterback competition but before it was known that Rodriguez would roll with two quarterbacks. Just because Webb didn't hit the next level, the offense still found a high level of success at times but through the run game. The Gamecocks ran for more than 3,000 yards as a team with 35 touchdowns, compared to 12 scores through the air.

Prediction 2: Gamecocks offense runs for 250+ yards a game

Verdict: Missed, Gamecocks ran for 236.6 yards per game

Running for 250 yards per game against FBS competition was a tall task, with two teams Liberty and Air Force surpassing that mark. It's hard to argue the Gamecocks had a big year on the ground, ending the year third in the nation in yards per game and fifth in rushing touchdowns scored.

Prediction 3: Gamecocks win 6+ games but no bowl

Verdict: Half-right, the Gamecocks went bowling and finished with nine wins

The Gamecocks surpassed all expectations, even the high ones set by myself in their first season as an FBS program. Maybe a little better math by myself would've realized that there is rarely enough bowl spots. In the end, the math worked out in the Gamecocks favor

Final Tally: Half of a prediction right

Guess that's why they are bold predictions, some of the general themes about the success of the run game and the defense leading the way at times but ultimately most of the predictions fell wrong.

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Looking back at preseason Jacksonville State football predictions from 2023