Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez hire new safeties coach

Jacksonville State football, coach Rich Rodriguez has hired a new safeties coach in Brandon Napoleon.

Napoleon was the Rhode Island defensive backs coach in 2023 and posted a goodbye message on Wednesday morning before Jax State confirmed the move on Thursday with a post on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

He was recently named to 247 Sports' 30under30 list, which highlights rising stars in the coaching industry. Before Rhode Island, Napoleon coached at Sacred Heart and was a graduate assistant at Buffalo. He started his college career at West Virginia from 2012-13 before ending it at Kansas Wesleyan.

Napoleon will replace Kevin Sigler, who left the Gamecocks to become the co-defensive coordinator and safeties coach at CUSA rival UTEP. The defensive staff is in a bit of a shake-up as defensive coordinator Zac Alley is reportedly taking the same role at Oklahoma.

TOP 5 MOMENTS: What were the top-5 moments of Jacksonville State football's first FBS season

ROSTER TAMPERING: Jacksonville State football coach Rich Rodriguez makes accusation of roster tampering

Maxwell Donaldson covers high school sports and Jacksonville State athletics for the Gadsden Times. Find him on Twitter/X @_Max_Donaldson and contact him at MDonaldson@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gadsden Times: Jacksonville State football hires Brandon Napoleon to coach safeties