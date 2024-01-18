The 3 big questions Jacksonville State football, Rich Rodriguez need to answer before spring practice

With spring around the corner, it's almost time for Jacksonville State football and Rich Rodriguez to wrap up the first portion of the off-season and work to start answering the major questions for the 2024 Gamecock squad.

The exact dates for spring practice and the spring game haven't been announced yet.

Here are three questions Jax State will need to figure out before spring practice:

Who will call the shots on defense?

This is the biggest question for the Gamecocks due to three major factors. The first being how Zac Alley, now at Oklahoma, built this defense up to be a takeaway machine. The second is that Rodriguez is an offensive coach at heart. The third is the roster turnover on the defensive side with a couple long-term stalwarts running out of eligibility, meaning some young guys will need to step up.

Pair all those things together, the opening at defensive coordinator is one of the most important decisions Rodriguez is going to make as the 2024 team comes together.

Does a front runner for QB emerge?

The bowl game marked the end of the Zion Webb era, as he finally ran out of eligibility after seven seasons. Even through injuries he gave the Gamecocks a veteran quarterback, now the room is ready for the taking. The Gamecocks quarterback room looked set on signing day but a late flip from Zevi Eckhaus to Washington State changed the room to a room without a proven veteran. The Gamecocks got a veteran in UConn’s Zion Turner on Wednesday night.

The question is who out of Turner, Logan Smothers, Ashton Frye, Te’Sean Smoot or Earl Wood III will take the reins ahead of spring practice or will spring practice feature up to five quarterbacks taking first team reps.

Where does the leadership come from after veterans graduate?

The past two seasons there was no doubt where veteran-led leadership would be coming from with what ended up being two seventh-year players in Webb and Jeremiah Harris, along side a couple of sixth-year players and fifth years. Most of those guys are gone, leaving a leadership hole for some new players to step into. A couple of leaders need to step up before spring practice, during the off-season workouts, especially if the Gamecocks want to replicate last season.

