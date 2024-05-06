Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins contract projections updated by expert

The Cincinnati Bengals continue to inch closer to figuring out the costly wideout position featuring Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Higgins is currently on the $21.8 million franchise tag while Chase just had his fifth-year option that carries the same number picked up by the club.

As the leaguewide market continues to change, so do projections.

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti updated the outlook around Chase, which includes a projected value of roughly $30 million per year on average:

While much of the focus in Cincinnati has gone to Tee Higgins and his unsigned franchise tag, Chase (the reason Higgins has a tag and not an extension), has now been extension eligible for 4 months. Will the Bengals take a page out of Philly’s book and rush to extend their core weapon this summer, or will they balance out Chase’s value salary ($4.8M) against Higgins’ tag ($21.8M), then look to re-up Ja’Marr next offseason? Waiting is a dangerous game at this position right now. Chase projects toward a 3 year, $90M extension in our system.

Ginnitti also spotlights Higgins, suggesting he’s projected at a $23.3 million per year on average to align with Michael Pittaman Jr.’s deal — the exact deal referenced in a recent report about the Bengals-Higgins standoff.

While the projections shift, everything remains in a holding pattern for the Bengals. Higgins hasn’t signed the tag yet and both parties have until mid-July to work out an extension or he’ll play next season on it.

As for Chase, he’s in no hurry to sign an extension, which makes plenty of sense considering how the market continues to escalate while he waits.

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire