J&R Precast named title sponsor of Whelen Modified Tour event at Seekonk Speedway

SEEKONK, Mass. — Seekonk Speedway is happy to announce that longtime local business, J&R Precast, located in Berkley, Massachusetts, has been signed as the title sponsor of the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour event on Saturday, June 1.

The June stop for NASCAR‘s oldest touring series will mark their sixth race of the 2024 season, as the series heads for the halfway point of their 16-race schedule. NASCAR‘s top Modified competitors will do battle for 150 laps around the Action Track of the East. A full card of local racing – including the Sportsman, Sport Trucks and Late Models – are also on the schedule for June 1. Tickets for the race are available now online at SeekonkSpeedway.com.

Grandstand gates will open prior to that at 4 p.m. The racing card will begin at 5:30 p.m. with NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying. The qualifying racing for Seekonk divisions will follow at 6 p.m., followed by Seekonk feature racing and the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour J&R Precast 150 to conclude the night, estimated for 8 p.m.

J&R Precast is a family-run precast concrete business that began operations in the late 1950s. Located in Berkley, they are proud to be a fourth generation business. Over the years, J&R Precast has grown consistently through a dedication to quality and a relentless commitment to customer service. As a result of this commitment to their customers, they are Southern New England’s premier precaster.

J&R Precast provides quality precast concrete products including Redi-Rock retaining walls, gravity walls, and reinforced walls. They manufacture commercial and residential precast products for use in drainage, septic, stormwater, transportation, and other precast product applications. They even offer the opportunity to work with you on a custom project, if you give them a call.

For more information, visit jrprecast.com or call 508-822-3311.

“I‘ve been part of the Seekonk Speedway local racing community for many, many years,” Bob Katon Jr., president and CEO of J&R Precast, said. “I was a car owner with Dick Houlihan and we won a lot of races, and I‘ve also owned a car on the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour for many years and supported many other teams in racing. Our business is proud to stand with Seekonk on such a major race like the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour J&R Precast 150 on June 1. We‘re excited to have some of our employees there and enjoy a night at the Action Track of the East.”

J&R Precast will have many invited guests in the turn one Hospitality Pavilion for the night on June 1.

“Seekonk Speedway is proud to partner with J&R Precast for a major event like this,” Ed St. Germain, Director of Business Development at the track, said. “The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is NASCAR‘s oldest touring series for a reason. These high-horsepower machines pound the ground and put on a great show for our dedicated race fans. We‘re happy to have Bob and his team at J&R Precast joining us in a partnership to showcase the Whelen Modified Tour to our great fans on June 1.”

Seekonk Speedway‘s 2024 season includes events on Friday, Saturday and even some Sunday‘s. Fans can purchase tickets online at SeekonkSpeedway.com, where you can also find the full season schedule. Fans are encouraged to visit the track on social media for the latest news and information surrounding the third-mile.