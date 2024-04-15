IU football adds to secondary, gets commitment from FCS All-American CB Cedarius Doss

BLOOMINGTON — Indiana football got a verbal commitment from FCS All-American cornerback Cedarius Doss on Sunday afternoon.

Doss announced his decision on social media.

The move gives Indiana some added depth in the secondary with Nic Toomer moving over to safety. The Hoosiers have Kobee Minor, Jamari Sharpe, Jamier Johnson and JoJo Johnson in the mix for playing time at the corner spot. Minor and Sharpe both played more than 500 snaps at corner last season.

More: Kurtis Rourke clear leader in IU QB competition. Spring game offers a first look.

KNOXVILLE, TENNESSEE - SEPTEMBER 09: Squirrel White #10 of the Tennessee Volunteers comes up short of a touchdown after being tackled by Cedarius Doss #1 of the Austin Peay Governors in the third quarter at Neyland Stadium on September 09, 2023 in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Doss had 35 tackles (22 solo) with 2.4 tackles for a loss, one forced fumble and 10 passes defended with three interceptions. According to Pro Football Focus, he only allowed 26 receptions on 51 targets for 236 passing yards while limiting opposing quarterbacks to a 65.5 rating.

The site gave Doss a 90.7 overall coverage grade.

Indiana's new coach Curt Cignetti expects to add additional talent during the spring transfer window that officially opens Tuesday. The team had additional attrition during camp with defensive tackle Philip Blidi, wide receiver Kamryn Perry and running back Trent Howland all opting to leave.

The Hoosiers will wrap up spring camp on Thursday night with an exhibition at Memorial Stadium.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Indiana football gets commitment from FCS All-American CB Cedarius Doss