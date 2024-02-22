Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games by NBA for pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks

Stewart will be eligible to return to the Pistons' lineup for their Feb. 27 game

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart has been suspended three games for a pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Stewart's suspension will begin Thursday night with the Pistons' game against the Indiana Pacers. He will also sit out their games against Orlando Magic and New York Knicks and will be eligible to return for the Feb. 27 game against the Chicago Bulls.

Stewart punched Eubanks in the face during an altercation in the back tunnels of Footprint Center on Feb. 14 and he was later arrested for assault and cited before being released. The two were reportedly chest-to-chest when Stewart took a swing that connected with Eubanks' mouth.

According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the altercation was caught on camera and the NBA did review the footage.

"There is video, the security, Phoenix, they've seen it, the league has seen it too...Drew Eubanks was punched in the face, Isaiah Stewart dropped his bags and delivered a punch."@ShamsCharania on Isaiah Stewart and Drew Eubanks.



📺: https://t.co/qYBPWhYgh7 pic.twitter.com/kyke6K1m3Z — Run It Back (@RunItBackFDTV) February 21, 2024

Eubanks said that Stewart stopped him while walking back to the locker room and struck him after a few words were exchanged:

“Just walking in and words were said and got sucker punched and security stepped in and that was it,” Eubanks said via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.

After the game, the Suns released a statement a statement saying the "attack" on Eubanks was "unprovoked," and that "acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA."

Stewart is a repeat offender when it comes to run-ins with other players, as he was suspended two games in 2021 for charging at LeBron James after the star bloodied his face and was ejected from a game in 2023 for shoving Patrick Beverley to the ground.

Stewart is currently scheduled to appear Friday in Phoenix Municipal Court on a misdemeanor assault charge.