Pistons C Isaiah Stewart arrested for punching Suns' Drew Eubanks in face before Wednesday's game

A Wednesday game between the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns had more pregame action than usual.

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart punched Suns reserve Drew Eubanks in the face during an altercation in the back tunnels of Footprint Center and was later arrested for assault. The two were reportedly chest-to-chest when Stewart took a swing that connected with Eubanks' mouth.

Police reportedly had to get involved to separate the two big men. After the game, a 116-100 Suns win, Stewart was arrested for assault, issued a citation and released, according to Mark McClune of KTVK.

Isaiah Stewart has been dealing with an ankle injury. (Photo by Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

The cause of the conflict is currently unclear, but the Suns released a statement claiming the violence was unprovoked:

"The attack on Drew Eubanks was unprovoked, and acts of violence such as this are unacceptable. We unequivocally support Drew, and will continue to work with local law enforcement and the NBA."

"Stewart was arrested for assault and issued a citation and released. The investigation remains active," read a statement from Phoenix police.

The Pistons released their own statement confirming they were aware of the incident and gathering information, while head coach Monty Williams, who held the same position with the Suns last season, disputed the idea that Stewart's actions were unprovoked, via The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin:

"I think that is irresponsible for them to do that when you really don’t know because two sides are giving their story," said Williams, who coached four seasons in Phoenix. "I think until you find out everything, you can’t make those statements. I heard about that and I just thought that did not need to happen. I think there is a time for information to be gathered and then you can make a statement. For me, it’s let’s get all the information. The league will do its due diligence and it’ll come up with something. It’s just one of those situations that we just have to wait and see.”

The NBA is reportedly expected to review footage of the altercation, and you can probably expect discipline to follow. Stewart is a repeat offender when it comes to run-ins with other players, as he was suspended two games in 2021 for charging at LeBron James after the star bloodied his face and was ejected from a game in 2023 for shoving Patrick Beverley to the ground.

Eubanks said, via Rankin, that Stewart stopped him while walking back to the locker room and struck him after a few words were exchanged:

“Just walking in and words were said and got sucker punched and security stepped in and that was it,” Eubanks said before the game.

This incident comes after seven straight missed games for Stewart, who has been out with an ankle injury and was reportedly expected to return immediately after the All-Star break on Feb. 22. Stewart signed a four-year, $64 million extension with the Pistons last offseason and remains a significant part of their young core, though success has eluded the squad that entered Wednesday's game 8-45.

Eubanks has worked as a reserve for the Suns in his first season with the team, averaging 5.6 points and 4.2 rebounds in 16 minutes per game while shooting 63.7% from the field.