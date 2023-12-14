Pistons center Isaiah Stewart ejected for shoving 76ers’ Patrick Beverley to the ground in 21st straight loss

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart was ejected Wednesday night after he shoved Philadelphia 76ers guard Patrick Beverley to the ground while setting a screen.

Late in the third quarter of the 76ers’ 129-111 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Stewart and Beverley briefly got into it near midcourt. Beverley appeared to bump into Stewart intentionally while playing defense, which seemed to get under Stewart’s skin. Then later, as Stewart went to set a screen on Beverley at the top of the key, Stewart fully extended his left arm and shoved Beverley to the ground.

That quickly drew a flagrant 2 foul, which resulted in Stewart’s ejection.

Isaiah Stewart was ejected after he received a flagrant 2 for a stiff arm on Pat Bev 👀



(via @BleacherReport)



pic.twitter.com/Wid9snlNEf — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) December 14, 2023

Stewart finished with four points and four rebounds. Stewart, 22, has averaged 10.8 points and 7.1 rebounds this season.

The 76ers led nearly the entire way Wednesday and took a 14-point lead into halftime. They used a 20-6 run to end the third quarter and into the fourth quarter to cruise to the 18-point win, which brought them to 16-7 on the season. The Pistons have now lost 21 straight games, a franchise-worst mark and the longest active streak in the league.

Joel Embiid led the 76ers with 41 points and 11 rebounds after he shot 14-of-24 from the field. Tobias Harris added 21 points and seven rebounds, and Kelly Oubre Jr. put up 17 points off the bench. Beverley had three points.

Isaiah Stewart took the bait after a bit of jostling with Pat Beverley and shoved him to the ground while setting a screen, which led to his ejection. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

Bojan Bogdanović led Detroit with 33 points after he shot 11-of-19 from the field and made five 3-pointers. Cade Cunningham had 21 points, seven assists and six rebounds. The Pistons were outrebounded by 18, and shot just 10-of-33 from behind the arc — half of which belonged to Bogdanović.

The Pistons will have a chance to snap their losing skid Friday against the 76ers in Philadelphia. A loss there, however, will surpass the franchise record that was set over two seasons from 1979-80 and bring them closer to the single-season record of 26 held by the Cavs and 76ers. The 76ers also hold the overall record of 28 straight losses, over two seasons.