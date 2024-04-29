Ireland beat Zimbabwe to make it two wins from two

Amy Hunter was named player of the match after her innings of 71 [Getty]

Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier: Ireland v Zimbabwe, Abu Dhabi

Ireland 176-3: Hunter 71, Lewis 69

Zimbabwe 120-8: Musonda 48; Canning 2-13, Delany 2-19, Murray 2-29

Ireland won by 56 runs

Scorecard

Ireland made it two wins from two at the Twenty20 World Cup qualifier in Abu Dhabi by beating Zimbabwe by 56 runs on Monday.

Amy Hunter (71) and Gaby Lewis (69) shone with the bat as their opening partnership of 130 off 14.2 overs laid the platform for their side's total of 176-3.

Zimbabwe could only manage 120-8 off their 20 overs in reply, captain Mary-Anne Musonda top-scoring with 48.

Ava Canning was the pick of the Ireland bowlers with figures of 2-13, while Laura Delany and Cara Murray also took two wickets apiece.

Ireland defeated the United Arab Emirates by six wickets in their opening game last week.

Hunter and Lewis both smashed nine fours during their significant contributions which came off 71 and 69 balls respectively.

Orla Prendergast scored 15 and Rebecca Stokell ended 15 not out.

Zimbabwe struggled in response, although Musonda and Modester Mupachikwa's third-wicket stand saw their side rally at one point from 20-2 to 76-3.

Ireland's next match is against Vanuatu on Wednesday.

A total of 10 teams at the tournament are chasing two spots at this year's World Cup in Bangladesh in September and October.