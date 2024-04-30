'Iraola just needed time... fans must really enjoy watching this team'

[Getty Images]

Former Everton midfielder Leon Osman believes Bournemouth's form under Andoni Iraola strengthens the "argument of giving managers time to get their message across".

The Cherries failed to win any of their first nine Premier League matches but pursued with the Spanish manager and have picked up the fifth most points in the division since 1 November.

"I saw them play earlier in the season a couple of times and I just couldn't understand how they would get themselves together and stay in the Premier League. They looked so far off what they've become," Osman told BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club.

"Iraola obviously just needed a bit of time. His front four at the moment are as dynamic as you might find. They're very good, they create chances, they score goals and they're really pleasing on the eye.

"Bournemouth are a good team to watch going forward now and it's no surprise to see they've picked up the fifth most points since 1 November.

"I'm seeing a team that Bournemouth fans must really enjoy watching at the moment.

"Considering that Gary O'Neil was there last season and they made the decision to replace him - it looked like it was going to go wrong so to have it turn out so right the ownership must be delighted."

Watch the full episode of Monday Night Club on BBC iPlayer or listen to the podcast on BBC Sounds

[BBC]