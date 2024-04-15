Iowa State basketball confirms the addition of three transfers to roster

The Iowa State basketball team on Monday confirmed the addition of three transfers to the roster.

Seattle transfer Brandton Chatfield, Northern Iowa transfer Nate Heise and Charlotte transfer Dishon Jackson are all slated to join the Cyclones this summer, the school announced in a news release.

Chatfield, who has one season of eligibility remaining, started all 37 games for Seattle last season. He grabbed 5.4 boards per game, scored 9.4 points per game and shot 60.1% from the field. The 6-foot-10 senior racked up 30 blocked shots as well

“Brandton brings tireless work habits and a blue-collar mentality to the court each day,” Iowa State head coach T.J. Otzelberger said in the release. “His skill level at his size will be an asset to our offense. Defensively he takes tremendous pride in his team getting stops and you can count on him to block out. Brandton’s experience will serve our program immediately upon his arrival.”

Heise, who played in Cedar Falls with the Panthers for the last four seasons, has one season of eligibility remaining. He can also apply for a medical redshirt for an additional year since he missed the majority of the 2022-23 campaign with a hand injury.

Northern Iowa's Nate Heise (0) dribbles the ball during a Jan. 27 game against Drake at the Knapp Center. Heise will play for Iowa State next season.

In the 2023-24 season, he led Northern Iowa with 431 points, with a career-high 13.4 points per game. He shot 35.6% from beyond the arc and averaged 6.1 rebounds per game. He also led the Panthers with 78 assists (2.4 per game).

“Nate’s competitive spirit stands out in all that he does on the court,” Otzelberger said. “His basketball IQ, shooting ability and strength in attacking the paint will elevate our offense. Defensively he takes tremendous pride in shutting down an opponent’s best player. Nate is a proven winner and will immediately add to our culture.”

Jackson, a 6-11 center, comes to Iowa State with two seasons of eligibility remaining after spending three years at Washington State, where he was teammates with Chatfield and former Cyclone Aljaž Kunc, and one year with Charlotte.

He started 30 games for the 49ers last season and averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 0.9 blocks and 0.6 steals per game, finishing second on the team in boards and points.

“Dishon possesses tremendous offensive skill, power and versatility,” Otzelberger said. “He’s a mismatch player that can create advantages and facilitate offense. Defensively, he’s an effective rim protector with terrific rebounding instincts. The maturity and leadership that Dishon has demonstrated will immediately impact our program.”

