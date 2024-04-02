UNI guard Nate Heise transfers to Iowa State basketball

After four seasons with Northern Iowa men’s basketball, Nate Heise announced Tuesday that he is transferring to Iowa State.

The 6-foot-5 guard out of Minnesota entered the transfer portal after one of his most successful seasons to date.

Heise started all 32 games for the Panthers, averaging a career-high 32.9 minutes per game. He scored 13.5 points and collected 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists, all highs during his time at Northern Iowa.

He missed all but two games of the 2022-23 season with a hand injury.

Heise was named to the Missouri Valley Conference’s All-Freshman Team after starting 21 games in his first year of college basketball (2020-21).

He came to UNI after a successful high school career at Lincoln High School in Lake City, Minn., which included two trips to the state tournament. Heise averaged 22 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game during his junior campaign. He finished his career with a school record of 2,307 points.

Heise is the second transfer portal addition to T.J. Otzelberger’s 2024 class. He joins 6-foot-11 center Dishon Jackson, who announced his commitment to ISU after transferring from Charlotte.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Iowa State basketball lands UNI transfer guard Nate Heise