Iowa State basketball adds commitment from Charlotte transfer Dishon Jackson

Charlotte's Dishon Jackson (1) dunks the ball as Memphis' Nae'Qwan Tomlin (7) and Malcolm Dandridge (23) guard him during the game between the University of Charlotte and the University of Memphis at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Wednesday, February 21, 2024.

Iowa State men's basketball landed a commitment out of the transfer portal on Monday, adding 6-foot-11 center Dishon Jackson out of Charlotte.

Jackson joins the Cyclones after one season with Charlotte. He averaged 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists and nearly one block per game across 30 starts.

He led the team in field goal percentage (54.4%) and was the second-leading rebounder and third-leading scorer on Charlotte’s squad.

Jackson has two years of eligibility remaining.

He was a four-star recruit out of high school before attending Washington State for three years. He appeared in 49 games – including 19 starts – with the Cougars. He averaged 6.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and over a block in 18.3 minutes per game over his Washington State career.

Jackson is the third player in about a week to commit to T.J. Otzelberger’s program. The Cyclones added Macari Moore and Xzavion Mitchell to their 2025 recruiting class in the last few days.

Alyssa Hertel is the college sports recruiting reporter for the Des Moines Register. Contact Alyssa at ahertel@dmreg.com or on Twitter @AlyssaHertel.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Charlotte transfer Dishon Jackson commits to Iowa State basketball