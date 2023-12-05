Iowa QB Joe Labas enters NCAA transfer portal

Per a number of reports Tuesday morning, Iowa redshirt sophomore quarterback Joe Labas is entering the NCAA transfer portal.

Labas exits Iowa City after appearing in one game during his career with the Hawkeyes. That lone appearance came in last season’s TransPerfect Music City bowl where Labas started under center for the Hawkeyes and led Iowa to a 21-0 shutout win over Kentucky.

Labas completed 14-of-24 passes for 139 yards, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to tight end Luke Lachey. The 6-foot-4, 213 pound signal-caller also carried four times for 11 yards against the Wildcats.

Iowa QB Joey Labas has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per source. — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) December 5, 2023

Though Labas performed well in the bowl game, senior quarterback Cade McNamara became the Hawkeyes’ clear No. 1 choice under center after he transferred in from Michigan. When McNamara was lost for the season due to injury, it was another transfer that took over the rest of the way, though.

Of course, that would be sophomore quarterback Deacon Hill who started each of Iowa’s past eight games. Hill has gone 6-2 as Iowa’s starting quarterback, completing 100-of-198 passes for 932 yards with four touchdown passes against five interceptions.

Projecting forward to the 2024 season, Iowa returns its starting quarterback in McNamara, its backup quarterback in Hill and freshman Marco Lainez. The Hawkeyes also have a commitment from four-star quarterback James Resar out of Jacksonville, Fla.

It will be interesting to see where Labas resurfaces. Labas arrived in Iowa City as a four-star signee per 247Sports in the 2021 class. He was rated as the No. 28 quarterback and the No. 13 player from Ohio by 247Sports.

