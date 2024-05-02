Inter Miami CF to debut Dolphins-inspired alternate uniform

Inter Miami CF can't do much to top adding Lionel Messi. The latest development won't come close. But it still might move some merch.

Via the Miami Herald, the Miami MLS soccer club will be introducing a Dolphins-inspired alternate kit this summer.

Inter Miami CF usually wears pink at home and black on the road. The new kits will have aqua with orange trim.

It's not mentioned in the story whether the Dolphins have collaborated, cooperated, or otherwise consented to any potential infringement on their signature shades. In Houston, the use of Columbia Blue has been a magenta-hot topic lately, with the Texans having to tiptoe around the Titans/Oilers and the University of Houston choosing to defy a cease-and-desist letter from the league over the presence of the old Oilers color in alternate football uniforms.

Regardless, the aqua and orange kits are coming; they're shipping in late June and will be on sale in July. Unless Stephen Ross mobilizes the navy blue suits and fire-engine red ties to get an injunction.