Instant analysis: New Rams RB Blake Corum will elevate the offense

For those who have followed my work here at Rams Wire from the beginning, something that I spoke about was the Rams’ inability to run the ball on first and second down. That inability resulted in an awful start to the 2023 season.

Well, Kyren Williams turned that narrative on its head with an MVP-level performance to close out the second half of the season, sending Los Angeles to the playoffs. On Friday, the Rams gave Williams the 1-2 punch that championship teams are made out of by drafting Michigan running back Blake Corum at No. 83 overall.

Arguably the greatest running back to play for the University of Michigan, Corum is a fierce, downhill runner who helped send the Wolverines to three college football playoff appearances and was a major factor in Michigan’s 2024 national championship victory.

Corum displays a consistent ability to get quality yards with every carry, allowing Michigan to operate a run-first offense that constantly put them in second-and-medium and third-and-short situations.

A true bellcow, Corum singlehandedly took over games in 2023, being one of the main factors that lifted the Wolverines to victory over historic rivals Penn State and Ohio State. Now he will have the privilege of being used as needed to help the Rams sustain offensive drives.

Keep in mind that upon the return of Williams, Matthew Stafford’s passing numbers went through the roof. With the addition of Corum, neither he nor Williams will have to carry the load for the team, allowing both to be fresh in games and throughout the year.

Another stellar pick by the organization.

